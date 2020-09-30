Mable Floise Jones
Mount Vernon - Mable Floise Jones, 99, of Mount Vernon, Maryland, departed this life Friday, September, 25, 2020 at Manokin Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare in Princess Anne, Maryland. Born in Mt. Vernon, she was the daughter of the late Augustus and Lessie Game Jones.
Mable received her elementary education at Mt. Vernon Elementary School in Mt. Vernon and her high school education at Greenwood High School in Princess Anne, Maryland. She went on to attend Morgan State College, now Morgan State University in Baltimore, Maryland, where she received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Mathematics. She completed post-graduate studies at Morgan College, Temple University, University of Pennsylvania, Franklin and Marshall and Columbia University.
She retired after 40 years with the Somerset County School System where she taught at the old Woodson High and Crisfield High School in Crisfield, Maryland.
Her civic and community involvement included: member of the Trinity United Methodist Community Worship Center in Mt. Vernon, where she was active in various committees and programs; Ladies Auxiliary of the Mt. Vernon Fire Company, National Council Teachers of Math; Maryland State Teachers Association; and Somerset County of School Personnel; member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Delta Sigma Omega Chapter in Salisbury, Maryland for 71 years making her a Pearl Soror.
She will be lovingly missed by her niece, Roslyn Pendleton (Vincent); godchildren, Rose Collins and Kirk Holden, Jr.; companion, Robert Anderson; and a host of cousins, extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by one brother, Narvel Jones and two sisters, Ada Tilghman and Minnie Parsons.
A Funeral Service will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Metropolitan United Methodist Church in Princess Anne with a viewing two hours prior. A visitation will be held 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Friday, October 2. 2020 at Anthony Ward, Jr. Funeral Home in Princess Anne.
Interment will be at Trinity United Methodist Community Worship Center Cemetery.
To Send condolences visit www.anthonyeward.com
.