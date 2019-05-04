Services
Jolley Memorial Chapel
1213 Jersey Road
Salisbury, MD 21801
(410) 749-6461
Viewing
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Jolley Memorial Chapel
1213 Jersey Road
Salisbury, MD 21801

Funeral service
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Jolley Memorial Chapel
1213 Jersey Road
Salisbury, MD 21801

Mable L. Baker Obituary
Mable L. Baker

Salisbury - Mable L. Baker, 77 died Monday, April 29, 2019, at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury, MD. She had been a resident of Salisbury Genesis: Nursing and Rehabilitation Center since 2014.

Born in Exmore, VA, she was the daughter of the late Thomas Badger and Sadie (Upshur) Williams. Her late husband, Joseph Baker died in 2011.

She retired from the former Peninsula General Hospital, now Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury in the Environmental Service Department.

Her survivors include one daughter: Ramona (Richard) Pullum of Modesto, CA; five grandchildren: Kristina, Melvin, Jr. (Adrienne), Byron (Jolanda), Janile and Tess and five great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held noon, Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at Jolley Memorial Chapel P.A. in Salisbury, MD, where friends may view one hour prior to service. Interment will be in Green Acres Memorial Park - Salisbury, MD.


Published in The Daily Times on May 4, 2019
