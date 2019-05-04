|
Mable L. Baker
Salisbury - Mable L. Baker, 77 died Monday, April 29, 2019, at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury, MD. She had been a resident of Salisbury Genesis: Nursing and Rehabilitation Center since 2014.
Born in Exmore, VA, she was the daughter of the late Thomas Badger and Sadie (Upshur) Williams. Her late husband, Joseph Baker died in 2011.
She retired from the former Peninsula General Hospital, now Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury in the Environmental Service Department.
Her survivors include one daughter: Ramona (Richard) Pullum of Modesto, CA; five grandchildren: Kristina, Melvin, Jr. (Adrienne), Byron (Jolanda), Janile and Tess and five great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held noon, Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at Jolley Memorial Chapel P.A. in Salisbury, MD, where friends may view one hour prior to service. Interment will be in Green Acres Memorial Park - Salisbury, MD.
Visit jolleymemorialchapelmd.com
Published in The Daily Times on May 4, 2019