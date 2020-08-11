1/1
Mable Lee Ball
Mable Lee Ball

Eden - Mable Lee Ball, 82, of here passed away at home on Friday, August 7, 2020.

Born on November 8, 1937, she was the daughter of the late James and Estelle Rebecca (Somers) French. Mable was a driving instructor for Peggy Pusey Driving School and A+ Driving School later in her career. She was a member of Christ U.M. Church in Salisbury.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald A. Ball (2018), late sister Nellie A. Nichols, and two late brothers, Allen French and Maxwell "Buster" French.

She is survived by her son, Donald Ball of Salisbury, and Dawn Sard (Don) of Mardela, 2 grandchildren, Brother Dean French, and several nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service will be held at Asbury United Methodist Cemetery in Mt. Vernon where Pastor Gordon Nock will officiate.

Donations can be made in her memory to The Wicomico County Humane Society, 5130 Citation Dr. Salisbury, MD 21804. Arrangements are in the care of Hinman Funeral Home, P.A. of Princess Anne, MD. To express condolences to the family, visit www.hinmanfuneralhome.com




Published in The Daily Times from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hinman Funeral Home
11673 Somerset Ave
Princess Anne, MD 21853
(410) 651-0990
