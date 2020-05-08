Services
Cooper & Humbles Funeral Company Inc
24497 Mary N Smith Rd
Accomac, VA 23301
(757) 787-2504
Graveside service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Parksley Cemetery
Parksley - Madeleine Labranche, 85, of Parksley, Virginia, departed this life on Friday, May 1, 2020 at Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital in Onancock, Virginia.

Born in Gonavies, Haiti, Madeleine was the daughter of Laurent Labranche and Jacquelin Charles. She was employed at Perdue Farms in Accomac, Virginia.

Private graveside services were held at the Parksley Cemetery, in Parksley, with Jean Emmanuel officiating.

She is survived by: her children, Sonia Geffrard and Vioneck Geffrard; Marie L. Geffrard , Lorette Geffrard, Imelda Geffrard, Jri Sauveaur Geffrard; Sophonie Geffrard and a host of other relatives and friends.

Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Inc. Accomac, Virginia.
Published in The Daily Times from May 8 to May 13, 2020
