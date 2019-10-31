|
Madeline Lee Hall
Salisbury - Madeline Lee Hall, 88, of Salisbury, passed away on Monday, October 28, 2019 at Atria Assisted Living. Born in Salisbury, she was the daughter of the late Ruben McGee and Georgia Gibbs McGee.
She was a licensed practical nurse having worked for Peninsula General Hospital and then the Wicomico County Health Department. Following retirement, she volunteered for the Maryland State Police at the Berlin barracks. Madeline enjoyed dancing, winning numerous cooking awards, flowers, spending time with her family, and her pet dog, "Mitzi".
She is survived by her two sons, Greg Flurer of Berlin and Brian Flurer (Nancy) of Quantico; three step children, Barbara Hall of Dallas, TX, John Philip Hall (Susan) of Lewes, DE, and Cathy Chesley (Scott) of Ormond Beach, FL; ten grandchildren, including, Matthew Flurer (Jena), David Flurer, Brittany Flurer, Michael Flurer, Erin Hall Handley (Rob), Matthew Philip Hall (Devon), Jamie Genzel (Rob), Jessica Russell (Rob), Jenny Ralph (Derek), Kacey Betau (Jeff) and eighteen great grandchildren, including, Rilynn, Owen, Madison, Braxton, Grant, Joanie, Tori, Brody, Parker, Luke, Allison, Meagan, Dayton, Landry, Sarah, Ryan, Noah, and Ainslee.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, John Amherst Hall.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Wicomico Memorial Park with Rev. Barry Groh officiating.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to a .
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com to express condolences to the family.
Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019