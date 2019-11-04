|
Madeline Parks Holland
Accomac - Mrs. Madeline Parks Holland, 94, wife of the late Roley Lee Holland and a resident of Accomac, VA, passed away on Thursday, October 31, 2019.
Born February 7, 1925, she was a daughter of the late Les Parks and Beulah Nock Parks. Mrs. Holland was a head teller for many years, with the former Farmers and Merchants Bank; and a member of Drummondtown Baptist Church.
Survivors include her daughter, Cindy H. Milliner of Accomac; two sisters, Nora Lee Parks of Accomac, and Leslie Parks Rew of Onley, VA; a brother, Wayne Parks and his wife Dale, of Accomac; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by a daughter, Rebecca H. Galloway, and a granddaughter, Wendy L. Galloway.
A private graveside service was held at the Edgehill Cemetery in Accomac.
Memorial donations may be made to Drummondtown Baptist Church, P.O. Box 282, Accomac, VA 23301.
Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements by the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home.
Published in The Daily Times from Nov. 4 to Nov. 9, 2019