Madge V. Mitchell
Delmar - Madge V. (Gibbs) Mitchell, 94, of Delmar, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020 at Salisbury Nursing and Rehabilitation Center where she had resided for the past several years.
She was born July 28, 1925 in Delmar, a daughter of the late Raymond Gibbs and Katie (Parker) Gibbs. She enjoyed raising her family and taking care of her home and especially loved the outdoors and taking long walks. When able, she attended Faith Baptist Church of Delmar. A fond memory her family will cherish was the enjoyment she got playing checkers at the nursing home. Even at 94 she could beat her 84 year old sister.
She is survived by a daughter, Tina Morrell and husband Robert of Clyde, North Carolina; a son, Michael Leonard and wife Kathy of Cambridge; grandchildren, Steven, Joshua, Marie, Tammy, Dewayne and Carla; 30 great grandchildren and 6 great- great grandchildren; a sister who has been such a wonderful caregiver, Betty Lutes of Delmar; and a brother, Marvin Gibbs and wife Helena of Delmar. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Carrol Mitchell; and a son, Jack Smith.
Due to the present COVID-19 restrictions, services and a celebration of her life for family and friends will be private.
Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.shortfh.com.
Published in The Daily Times from May 3 to May 4, 2020