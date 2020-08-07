Mae KingBelle Haven - Mae H. King, 88, of Belle Haven, Virginia, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at her residence.Born in Belle Haven, Virginia, Mae was the daughter of the late Purnell and Etta Hack. She was married to the late Samuel Elroy King, Sr. Mae worked various jobs throughout her life. Her last place of employment was at Perdue Farms, before she entered into retirement.Private graveside services were held on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 1PM from New Mt. Zion Baptist Cemetery, Painter, Virginia with Rev. Dr. Charles Kellam officiating.Left to cherish her fond memories are her children, Alice Mae Ashby, Sharon Skinner, Samuel E. King, Jr, Faye Scott, Vernon King, Alexander King, James King, and Connie King; nineteen grandchildren; thirty-five great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; one sister-in-law, Cleve Kellam; godson, Chester Kellam; two special young ladies that were like daughters, Karen Barrette, and Inetha Boone-Rogers; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Inc. Accomac, Virginia.