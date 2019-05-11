Services Holloway Funeral Home 501 Snow Hill Road Salisbury , MD 21804 (410) 742-5141 Memorial service 3:00 PM Holloway Funeral Home 501 Snow Hill Road Salisbury , MD 21804 View Map Resources More Obituaries for Major Bradley Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Major Melvin James Bradley

Obituary Condolences Flowers Major Melvin James Bradley



Salisbury - Major Melvin James Bradley, 98, of Salisbury, died on Arbor Day, Friday, April 26, 2019 at his home. Born in Mardela Springs, he was the son of the late James Monroe Bradley and Effa Belle Phillips Bradley.



After graduation from high school in 1938, Melvin attended Salisbury State College from 1938 to 1940 before enrolling at the University of Maryland College Park, as a junior in 1940. He graduated with honors with a Bachelor's of Science degree in 1942. He completed the primary and advanced flying training programs at the Brinkerhoff Flying School located in College Park and received a pilot's license in 1941. Immediately upon graduation from college, Melvin began pilot training in the United States Army Air Corps and received a commission as a 2nd Lieutenant and pilot's wings in 1943. His entire military career was primarily involved with flying fighter aircraft, both conventional and jet. Military assignments took Melvin to the Far East (Japan & Korea), Europe (France & Germany) and to Africa (Libya).



His awards and decorations included; The Distinguished Flying Cross, the Air Medal with 7 Oak Leaf Clusters, the Presidential Unit Citation with 2 Oak Leaf Clusters, the Republic of Korea Presidential Unit Citation, the Korean Service Medal with 5 Battle Stars and the Army of Occupation Medals for both Japan & Germany. Melvin flew 102 combat missions in P-51 and F-80 jet aircraft while in Korea in 1950 and 1951. While flying along the Chinese border in 1951, he was shot down by a Mig-15 jet pilot. While in Korea, he served as a Flight Commander. Later, he was an Operations Officer and Squadron Commander before being granted an emergency retirement in 1964, with 22 years of active duty. Melvin retired with the rank of Major and was rated as a Command Pilot.



After retirement from the USAF, he was employed by the State of Maryland until retiring in 1981 after 17 years. While employed, he was awarded the "Governor's Citation" by his Excellency, The Governor of Maryland, Harry Hughes. Since retirement in 1981, he has been extensively involved with family research and is a member of several patriotic and military organizations, including: The National Association of Atomic Veterans, The Order of Founders and Patriots of America, The Society of Colonial Wars in the State of Maryland, The Society of the War of 1812 in MD, The Sons of the American Revolution, The Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War, The P-40 Warhawks Association, The P-51 Mustang Pilots Association, and the F-86 Sabre Pilots Association, all of which he was a life member. He was also a life member of the Disabled American Veterans and the VFW.



Melvin was also an avid traveler having visited 110 countries and 5 continents while in the service and after retirement.



In 1959, he was married to Ann Whitney Morgan. Major Milton Donald Britton, who was a military advisor to the Maryland Air National Guard in 1959, was the best man at the wedding. Major Britton was killed in Vietnam in 1962, the 36th person to die in the Vietnam War. Melvin's wife, Ann died Dec. 28, 2000 and is buried at Arlington National Cemetery.



He is survived by several cousins.



A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 3:00 pm at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury with Pastor Lou Bradley officiating. A graveside service with military honors will be held at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802 and or the , 1138 Parsons Rd., Salisbury, MD 21801.



Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com to express condolences to the family. Published in The Daily Times on May 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries