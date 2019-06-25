Services
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Zeller Funeral Home
Salisbury, MD
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
Zeller Funeral Home
Salisbury, MD
Salisbury - Mamie Pusey Childress, 91, of Salisbury, died Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Salisbury Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Born September 26, 1927, she was the daughter of the late John Pusey and Nona Shores Pusey.

She worked as a teaching assistant in Wicomico County for many years and was a member of the Maryland State Teachers Association.

She is survived by a son, Randy R. Childress of Smyrna; ten grandchildren and a sister, Jane Smith of Salisbury.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Odell William Childress; a daughter, Debbie Ware; two sons, Billy Childress, Jr. and Wayne Smith Childress; a brother, John Pusey and a sister Lottie Muir.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at 12PM at the Zeller Funeral Home in Salisbury where friends may call one hour prior to the service. Rev. Howard Travers will officiate.

Interment will follow in Springhill Cemetery near Hebron.
Published in The Daily Times on June 25, 2019
