Mandy Michelle Jones Wortman
Siloam, MD - Mandy Michelle Jones Wortman, 44, of Siloam passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019 at her home in Dover. She was the daughter of Albert Jones, II and Lola May Jones.
A 1992 graduate from James M. Bennett High School, Mandy was a loving mother and wife, and was an advocate for Veterans and Service Members. She enjoyed crafts, crocheting, crabbing, going to the beach, and was an avid New Orleans Saints fan.
In addition to her parents she is survived by husband, Mark David Wortman, Jr.; her daughters, Grace Leigh Hill, Lillyan Margaret Hill, their father, Lt. Col. Christopher Lee Hill and Riley Mae Wortman; sister, Kristy Jarmon (Vaucour); brother, Charles Jones (Teresa); father-in-law and mother-in-law, Mark Wortman, Sr. and Louise Wortman; brother-in-law, Bill Wortman (Heather); sister-in-law, Katlin Mae Wortman; two nephews, Tyler and Myles; a niece, Delaney; several aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Bill and Margaret Sauerhoff and Bill and Agnes Bright.
A Celebration of Mandy's Life will be held Friday, May 31, 2019 at 1pm at Bounds Funeral Home on East Main Street in Salisbury where friends may visit one hour prior to the service. Pastor Danny Travers will officiate. Inurnment will follow in Shad Point Cemetery.
Donations may be made in memory of Mandy to United Service Organizations, PO Box 96860, Washington, DC 20077-7677.
Published in The Daily Times on May 30, 2019