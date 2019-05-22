|
|
Dr. Marc David Street
Salisbury - Dr. Marc David Street, 58, of Salisbury, passed away on Monday, May 20, 2019, peacefully at Coastal Hospice at The Lake.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Asbury United Methodist Church in Salisbury. A visitation will be held on Thursday evening from 6-8 pm at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury and on Friday from noon to 1 pm at Asbury United Methodist Church.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.HollowayFH.com .
Published in The Daily Times on May 22, 2019