Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Asbury United Methodist Church
Salisbury, MD
Funeral service
Friday, May 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Asbury United Methodist Church
Salisbury, MD
Salisbury - Dr. Marc David Street, 58, of Salisbury, passed away on Monday, May 20, 2019, peacefully at Coastal Hospice at The Lake.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Asbury United Methodist Church in Salisbury. A visitation will be held on Thursday evening from 6-8 pm at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury and on Friday from noon to 1 pm at Asbury United Methodist Church.

Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.HollowayFH.com .
Published in The Daily Times on May 22, 2019
