Bounds Funeral Home
705 E MAIN ST
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 749-3281
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Bounds Funeral Home
705 E MAIN ST
Salisbury, MD 21804
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Bounds Funeral Home
705 E MAIN ST
Salisbury, MD 21804
Marcus Edward Whitelock

Marcus Edward Whitelock Obituary
Marcus Edward Whitelock

Hebron - Marcus Edward Whitelock, 38, of Hebron passed away Sunday, September, 29, 2019 at his home. Born August 3, 1981 he was the son of Ronald "Ronnie" Whitelock and his wife Ruth Walker and the late Linda Faye Whitelock.

Marcus graduated from Mardela High School in 1999. He loved hunting, fishing, and playing softball.

In addition to his father he is survived by his fiancé, April Abbott; his three children, Carly, Dalton, and Sadie; sister, Melissa Naggy; brother, Gary Naggy; grandparents, Marcus and Peggy Hawkins and Shirley Jackson; his extended in-laws, the Abbott family, several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.

A Celebration of Marcus' Life will be held Thursday at 2pm at Bounds Funeral Home on East Main Street where friends may call one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Mardela Memorial Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in memory of Marcus to help support his children. The Whitelock Children Trust, c/o Hebron Savings Bank, 101 N Main St, Hebron, MD 21830.

Visit www.boundsfuneralhome.com to send letters of condolence.
Published in The Daily Times on Oct. 1, 2019
