Mardella Gertrude Lawrence
Mardella Gertrude Lawrence

Mardela Springs - Mardella "Mardy" Gertrude Lawrence, 84, of Mardela Springs, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 23, 2020, just a week before her 85th birthday. She was born November 30, 1935 in Worcester County, a daughter of the late Tandy Hillary Bolen and Beatrice Ellen (Carmean) Bolen.

Mardy had a heart for helping others and retired as a nurse's aide after working many years at Massey's Assisted Living in Delmar and the Salisbury Nursing Home. She enjoyed going for rides to see the beauty of Delmarva, word scramble puzzles, crabbing, loved seafood and was an avid reader.

She is survived by her husband of over 40 years, Norvel Lee Lawrence; a daughter, Sylvia Lee Bullion (David); a son, Levin John Hitchens, Jr.; grandchildren, Samuel Layfield, Jr., Crystal Layfield, Sheri Lynn Bullion Enfield, Royce William Layfield, II, Levin John Hitchens, III and Rebecca Hitchens; several great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sons, Samuel Thomas Layfield, Richard Wayne Layfield and Royce William Layfield; grandsons, Brannon Layfield, Richard Wayne Layfield, II and Michael James Bullion; brothers, Howard Richard Bolen, Preston Wayne Bolen and Victor Eugene Bolen; and sisters, Rosalie Virginia Brittingham and Gladys Marie Bolen.

Services will be private.

Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.shortfh.com.




Published in The Daily Times from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Short Funeral Home
13 E. Grove Street
Delmar, DE 19940
302-846-2525
