Margaret "Peggy" A. Hickman
Salisbury - Margaret "Peggy" A. Hickman, 90, of Salisbury went home to be with our Lord Monday, August 26, 2019. Born December 22, 1928 she was the daughter of the late William Phillips Morris and Virginia Disharoon Morris.
Peggy worked as a manager at the Colonial Store for 26 years and Meatland for 3 years. She was a member of Zion United Methodist Church, United Methodist Women, and the Mar-Zion Homemakers Club. She was an avid Baltimore Orioles and Ravens fan.
She is survived by two daughters, Jo Anne Banks-Miffleton and her husband Tom and Terry L. Bailey and her husband Gregg; five grandchildren, Brooks H. Bailey and his wife Lindsay, Laurie Jo Bailey-Pearce, Brian E. Banks, Eric C. Banks, and Kaitlin E. Britt and her husband Trevor; four great-grandchildren, Bailey and Peyton Pearce and Morgan and Tenley Banks; along with a special niece, Ann Hankins and her husband Jim. She was preceded in death by her husband Charles E. Hickman in 2010 and brother, William Russell Morris.
A private family service was officiated by Rev. Ernie Bailey.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in memory of Peggy to Coastal Hospice, PO Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802.
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 1, 2019