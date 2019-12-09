|
Margaret Adkins
Allen - Margaret Elizabeth Adkins, 81, of Allen, passed away December 8, 2019 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center. Born in Salisbury, MD, she was the daughter of the late Norman and Ruth Powell.
She was a loving mother and devoted wife, who spent her entire life raising her eight children and honoring her husband. She was a seamstress, quilt maker, and enjoyed spending time reading. She was proud of her country and patriotic at heart.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 62 years, Howard Milton Adkins, Sr.
She is survived by her 8 children, Howard Adkins, Jr. and wife, Karin, Ray Adkins and wife, Sharon, Penny Cullen and husband, Gerry, Linda Burnell and husband, Brian, Kim Threet and husband, Fred, Anna Insley and husband, "T", Hunter Adkins and wife, Patti and Sean Adkins and wife, Corrie; 24 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren; many special friends and close relatives.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 10:30am at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 9:30am until 10:30am. Burial to follow at Allen Methodist Church Cemetery in Allen. Her son, Ray Adkins, will be officiating the services.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com to express condolences to the family.
Published in The Daily Times from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019