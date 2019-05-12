Margaret Anne Poulson



Pocomoke City - Margaret Anne Poulson, 97, a lifelong resident of Pocomoke City, died peacefully on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center. Born on February 3, 1922 in Pocomoke City, MD, she was a daughter of the late George Henry Henderson, Sr. and the late Margaret Blades Henderson. Her husband, Marion James "M.J." Poulson, preceded her in death in 1989.



Margaret joined Bethany United Methodist Church in 1934. She had served on the Trustee Board, Secretary of the Bethany Cemetery Committee and was a member and Treasurer of the United Methodist Women. She was also a member of the Pocomoke Garden Club, where she had served as the treasurer.



Margaret is survived by one sister-in-law, Barbara Reid Henderson of Catonsville, MD; two nephews, William Blades Henderson and his wife Nancy of Catonsville, MD and E. Thomas Northam and his wife Libera of Pocomoke City, MD; grandnieces and one grandnephew and great grand nieces and nephews.



In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Emily Louise Henderson Northam (1985); one brother, George Henry Henderson, Jr. (2015) and one nephew, George Sherman Northam, Jr. (2014).



A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Bethany United Methodist, 205 Market Street, Pocomoke City, MD 21851, where family and friends will gather one hour prior to the service. Rev. Brian Albert will officiate. Inurnment will be private.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Bethany United Methodist Church, Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 145, Pocomoke City, MD 21851.



The family would like to thank her caregivers, Janet, Esther, Diane, Karen and Anita. They made possible her last wish, which was to remain in her own home until her passing.



Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 107 Vine Street, Pocomoke City, MD 21851. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.hollowayfh.com. Published in The Daily Times on May 12, 2019