Margaret Anne Toadvine
Salisbury - Margaret Anne Toadvine, 90, of Salisbury died on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at her home in Salisbury. Born in Salisbury, she was the daughter of the late Luther Alfred Toadvine and Lottie Adkins Toadvine Wimbrow.
Margaret received a Bachelor's degree from the former Salisbury State Teachers College, now Salisbury University. She attended Johns Hopkins University and completed the required accounting certificate program. She passed the Maryland Certified Public Accountancy exam with Second Honors.
She was a CPA in public practice and retired as a partner in the accounting firm, now operating as Wigglesworth, Layton and Moyers. She became a member of St. John's United Methodist Church in Fruitland in 1943 and has served as Treasurer and Trustee. In 1966, Margaret became a member of the Quota International in Salisbury. For many years, she organized Quota's Christmas Fruit Basket project for Coastal Hospice.
At the 100th Anniversary celebration of the American Association of University Women, the Salisbury branch honored her as the outstanding business woman in this area.
Margaret always enjoyed traveling and after her retirement participated in over 50 Elder Hostel/Road Scholar Programs. She was an avid gardener and provided many of the pickles and preserves sold at her church bazaar.
Margaret is survived by the following cousins; Leah Toadvine Rayne and her husband, Crawford of Willards; Ralph J. Adkins and his wife, Sarah of Frederick; Robert T. Adkins and his wife, Sharon of Parsonsburg, Raymond F. Adkins and his wife, Joyce of Parsonsburg.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, December 23, 2019 at 11 am at St. Johns United Methodist Church in Fruitland. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will follow at the church cemetery. Rev. Karen Sadvari will be officiating.
Contributions may be made to St. Johns United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 236, Fruitland, MD 21826.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com to express condolences to the family.
Published in The Daily Times from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019