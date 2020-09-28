1/
Margaret Boubas
Margaret Boubas

Seaford - Margaret Boubas, 99, passed away peacefully at Lofland Park Center in Seaford on Saturday, September 26, 2020.

She was born in Brooklyn, NY on May 25, 1921, a daughter of the late Alexander and Angeliki Litras.

She is survived by sons, Pete Bubas and wife Mary of Ft. Myers, Florida and Alex Bubas and wife, Carole of Seaford; eight grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gerasimos "Jerry" Boubas; three brothers; and a sister.

A walk-through visitation for family and friends will be held on Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Short Funeral Home in Delmar. Masks and social distancing will be required. A graveside service will follow at Wicomico Memorial Park in Salisbury.

Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Shriners Hospital for Children by visiting https://www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/shc/donate.

Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.shortfh.com.




Published in The Daily Times from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Short Funeral Home
13 E. Grove Street
Delmar, DE 19940
302-846-2525
