Margaret Boubas
Seaford - Margaret Boubas, 99, passed away peacefully at Lofland Park Center in Seaford on Saturday, September 26, 2020.
She was born in Brooklyn, NY on May 25, 1921, a daughter of the late Alexander and Angeliki Litras.
She is survived by sons, Pete Bubas and wife Mary of Ft. Myers, Florida and Alex Bubas and wife, Carole of Seaford; eight grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gerasimos "Jerry" Boubas; three brothers; and a sister.
A walk-through visitation for family and friends will be held on Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Short Funeral Home in Delmar. Masks and social distancing will be required. A graveside service will follow at Wicomico Memorial Park in Salisbury.
Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Shriners Hospital for Children
