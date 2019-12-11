|
|
Margaret "Peggy" C. Sherow
Lewes - Margaret "Peggy" C. Sherow, age 99 of Lewes, DE, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 9, 2019 at Harbor Health Care & Rehabilitation Center, in Lewes. She was born on November 30, 1920 in Bronx, NY, daughter of the late John H. and Anna (Miller) Campbell.
Peggy had an early career as an assistant librarian at the Jr./Sr. High School in Mahwah, NJ, before moving to Lewes in the early 1970's. She was a dedicated member of St. Jude the Apostle Church, where she was a member of the Columbiettes and an usher. Peggy participated with the Lewes Historical Society for over 30 years and managed in the Thompson General Store on the historic complex. She was a skilled artist in mediums such as painting, furniture refinishing, and needlepoint, and she enjoyed collecting antiques and gardening, as well. Above all, "Mom", "Gran" or "Gran Peggy" cherished time spent with those she held most dear and loved her family tremendously. She was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend who was loved by many and will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
In addition to her parents, Peggy was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Donald; and her sister, Catherine Dembnicki. She is survived by her son, Donald G Sherow (Sandra) of Rehoboth Beach, DE; her daughter, Suzanne Martin of Lewes, DE; her grandchildren: Christopher Martin of Stuart, FL, Nicole Lafreniere (Scott) of Paoli, PA, Kristin Bowling of Portland, OR, and Jeff Bowling (Alice) of Harrison City, PA; and her great-grandchildren: Logan Owens-Martin, Quinn and Kasper Lafreniere, and Nina, Lucas, and Micah Bowling.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, December 16, 2019, at 11:00 AM, at St. Jude The Apostle Catholic Church, 152 Tulip Drive, Lewes, DE, where friends may visit beginning at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow the Mass at Lewes Presbyterian Church Cemetery, 133 Kings Highway, Lewes, DE. Arrangements are being handled by Parsell Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Atkins-Lodge Chapel, Lewes, DE.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in Mrs. Sherow's memory to St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church, 152 Tulip Drive, Lewes, DE 19958, or the Lewes Historical Society, 110 Shipcarpenter Street, Lewes, DE 19958.
Please visit Peggy's Life Memorial Webpage and sign her online guest book at www.parsellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Times from Dec. 11 to Dec. 18, 2019