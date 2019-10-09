|
Margaret Crocker
Parsonsburg - Margaret E. Crocker, 88, originally from Riverton, MD, passed away on October 5, 2019 at Golden Gardens Assisted Living.
She was born on November 27, 1930 to the late Charles B. Crocker and Frances Dowling Crocker. She is survived by several nieces and nephews. Margaret is preceded in death by her parents, as well as her brother Fred Crocker (Eleanor), Dot Short (Ken), and Alice Waller (Cecil). She was a Navy Veteran from 1952-1956, serving during the Korean War. She also worked as a seamstress for the Blind Industries & Services for 15 years.
A memorial service will be held at the Maryland Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 2 PM. Memorial contributions can be made to MAC, Inc., 909 Progress Circle, Salisbury, MD 21804. Arrangements are in care of Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge, MD.
