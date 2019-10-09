Services
Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. - Cambridge
700 Locust Street
Cambridge, MD 21613
410-228-4727
Memorial service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Maryland Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Crocker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Crocker


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret Crocker Obituary
Margaret Crocker

Parsonsburg - Margaret E. Crocker, 88, originally from Riverton, MD, passed away on October 5, 2019 at Golden Gardens Assisted Living.

She was born on November 27, 1930 to the late Charles B. Crocker and Frances Dowling Crocker. She is survived by several nieces and nephews. Margaret is preceded in death by her parents, as well as her brother Fred Crocker (Eleanor), Dot Short (Ken), and Alice Waller (Cecil). She was a Navy Veteran from 1952-1956, serving during the Korean War. She also worked as a seamstress for the Blind Industries & Services for 15 years.

A memorial service will be held at the Maryland Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 2 PM. Memorial contributions can be made to MAC, Inc., 909 Progress Circle, Salisbury, MD 21804. Arrangements are in care of Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge, MD.
Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 9 to Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now