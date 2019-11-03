|
Margaret Ellen Amadeo
Harborton - Margaret Ellen Kellam Amadeo, 80, wife of the late Irvin T. Amadeo and a resident of Harborton, VA, passed away Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital in Onancock, VA. A native of Belle Haven, VA, she was the daughter of the late Roland C. Kellam and the late Elizabeth Mears Kellam. She was a 1957 graduate of Central High School, worked at Russell Motor Company, retired as an Administrator for the Virginia State Police with 40 years of service, and attended Harborton United Methodist Church.
She is survived by a stepson, Don Amadeo and his wife, Amy; a sister, Ethelyn K. Leighton of New Castle, DE; a brother, Edward O. Kellam, Sr. of Belle Haven; six grandchildren, January Collins, Tommy Collins and his wife, Erin, Rhiannon Amadeo, Caitlyn Amadeo, Paige Treadwell, and Jordan Amadeo; five great grandchildren, Madeline Collins, Max Collins, Marleigh Justis, Lily Justis, and Kristopher Treadwell; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a son, W. Byron Collins.
Funeral services will be conducted Friday, November 8, 2019, at 2:00 PM, at Doughty Funeral Home with Reverends Barbara Parker and Tommy Kellam officiating. Interment will follow in Belle Haven Cemetery. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to a .
Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.
Published in The Daily Times from Nov. 3 to Nov. 6, 2019