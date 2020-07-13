Margaret Haddock Davis
Salisbury - Margaret Haddock Davis, 100, of Salisbury, passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020. Born on November 14, 1919 in Onancock, VA, she was the daughter of the late Smiley Benjamin Haddock and the late Jennie Foskey Haddock.
Professionally, Margaret served as a Personnel Manager and Sales Associate for many years with Montgomery Ward. She was a longtime member of Grace United Methodist Church.
Margaret is survived by her two daughters, Gaylon Polin (Herbert) of Salisbury, MD and Elaine Vincent (Michael) of Seaford, DE; granddaughter Michelle Middleton (Keith); grandson Guy Polin (Monica); 4 great-grandchildren Morgan, Zachary, Bailey and Shayanne.
Margaret was preceded in death by father, Smiley Benjamin Haddock, mother, Jennie Haddock, and loving husband, Elwood Cleveland Davis; siblings Virginia Smith, Charles Haddock, Katherine Howie and Nancy Wood.
A Graveside Service will be held on Monday, July 20, 2020 at 11:00am, Wango Cemetery in Wango, MD.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grace United Methodist Church 635 E Church St, Salisbury, MD 21804 or Coastal Hospice PO Box 1733 Salisbury, MD 21802. Please share memories and condolences with the family at www.HollowayFH.com
