Margaret Ianthia Cottman


1919 - 2019
Margaret Ianthia Cottman Obituary
Margaret Ianthia Cottman

Pocomoke City - Margaret Ianthia Cottman was born December 3, 1919, to the late Mary Magdelene and Levin James Waters in Worcester County in Pocomoke City Maryland.

Margaret married Alvin William Cottman on February 23, 1946, and had three children, Jaki, Shelley and Maurice. She began working at Boys Village in Cheltenham, MD on February 7, 1966 as a clerk typist and worked her way up to a supply officer, operating the central storeroom for the institution. She retired after 20 years of service on June 30, 1986.

Margaret joined the Tindley Chapel church in Pocomoke, MD during her youth. Upon moving to Cheltenham, MD in 1951, she became a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church and became an active member of the UMC United Methodist Women in 1953. She served as a Sunday School teacher for 24 years and then became the Sunday School treasurer for 13 years. In 2008, she moved to Baltimore to live with her daughter Shelley (Paul) and to be closer to her husband in the nursing home. Upon his death she decided to remain in Baltimore, not wanting to live by herself. Margaret enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and her two older great-grandchildren. She remained in Baltimore until her home going and was frequently visited by family, friends, and well-wishers.
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 18, 2019
