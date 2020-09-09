1/1
Margaret Jean Pusey
Margaret Jean Pusey

Laurel - Margaret Jean Pusey, 74, of Laurel, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at her daughter's home in Laurel, surrounded by her loving family.

Margaret was born February 7, 1946 in Salisbury, Maryland, a daughter of the late Robert John Quillen and Frances Myrtle Quillen-Hudson.

Margaret worked many years for several house and office cleaning companies, including ServiceMaster in Delmar and even went out on her own and continued to clean for those she came to love. She had a true love for people and became like an extended family member to many who she worked for, even becoming a caregiver when those folks needed it in their last days. She was a wonderful dancer and liked to sing her hymns and had a special place in her heart for dogs. Her life revolved around her family and keeping them close and together was her greatest accomplishment.

She is survived by children, Laurel Leroy Blackiston, Jr. (Beverly Bowden) of Seaford, Sarah Elizabeth Peterson of Laurel and Jennifer A. Creppon (Gary) of Laurel; grandchildren, April E. Gerstner (Daniel), Raymond Creppon (Jennifer), Brittany Creppon, Austin A. Peterson and Sophia A. Peterson; great grandchildren, Carter, Caroline, Gavin and Mason, and 2 on the way; and sisters, Beatrice Frisch, Brenda Stewart and Rose Horner. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Pusey; a sister Cecile; brothers, Robert and Thomas Quillen; and her stepfather, Winamore Hudson.

A visitation for family and friends will be held on Sunday, September 13, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. and private services for family 2:00-3:00pm at Short Funeral Home. Due to current gathering restrictions, masks and social distancing will be required. Funeral services for family and close friends will be private and by invitation from the family only. Interment will be held in Dale Family Cemetery in Whaleysville. Following the services a gathering of food and fellowship will be held at her daughter, Sarah's home in Laurel.

Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the American Cancer Society by visiting https://www.cancer.org/about-us/local/delaware.html or the Brandywine Valley SPCA, Georgetown Campus, 22918 Dupont Blvd, Georgetown, DE 19947.

Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.shortfh.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Short Funeral Home
13 E. Grove Street
Delmar, DE 19940
302-846-2525
