Margaret L. "Peggy" Griffith
Margaret "Peggy" L. Griffith

Salisbury - Margaret "Peggy" L. Griffith, 86, of Salisbury passed away Friday, October 30, 2020 at Wicomico Nursing Home. Born October 10, 1934 in Salisbury she was the daughter of the late Chester M. Davis and Pauline E. Davis.

Peggy worked many years at Hess Apparel and later at Pepsi Bottling Company.

She is survived by three children, Jennifer Frieman and her husband Frank, Jeff Phillips, and Jay Phillips; grandson, David Frieman, two brothers, Chester Davis and his wife Susan and Jerry Davis and his wife Margaret; and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside funeral service will be held Wednesday at 2pm at Springhill Memory Gardens. Rev. Karen Sadvari will officiate.

In lieu of flowers donation may be made in memory of Peggy to St. Johns United Methodist Church, PO Box 236, Fruitland, MD 21826.

Visit www.boundsfuneralhome.com to share stories and memories with the family.






Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
