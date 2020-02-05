Services
Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home, P.A. - Salisbury
1618 West Road
Salisbury, MD 21801
410-546-6937
Reposing
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. James A.M.E. Zion Church
521 Mack Avenue
Salisbury, MD
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
St. James A.M.E. Zion Church
521 Mack Avenue
Salisbury, MD
Margaret L. Winder Sessoms

Margaret L. Winder Sessoms Obituary
Margaret L. Winder Sessoms

Salisbury - Margaret Louise Winder Sessoms, 94, of here, departed this life on Thursday, January 30, 2020, at her residence. Born in Salisbury, she was the daughter of the late Abel Winder and Clara Reba Winder. Her husband, Sidney C. Sessoms, Sr., also preceded her in death.

Mrs. Sessoms was a member of St. James A.M.E. Zion Church where she served as an usher and as a member of the Floral Club and several other committees.

Prior to retiring, she worked for the families of John and Martha Graham and Catherine Ent. She was also a salesperson at Benjamin's.

She will be lovingly remembered by: one son, Sidney C. Sessoms, Jr.; two daughters, Shirley Winder and Cynthia Creighton; one sister, Judy Winder; 20 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; a host of nephews, nieces, other relatives, in-laws, and friends.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by two sons, Albert Bateman and Leo Bateman, two sisters, Grace Johnson and Mary "Baby Sis" Townsend, and one brother, Charles Winder.

Mrs. Sessoms will lie in repose on Saturday from 10 to 11 AM at St. James A.M.E. Zion Church, 521 Mack Avenue, Salisbury. The funeral service will begin at 11 AM. Interment will follow at Springhill Memory Gardens, 27260 Ocean Gateway, Hebron. A ministry of comfort and dignity is being provided by Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home, P.A. in Salisbury. Please visit www.lewisnwatsonfuneralhome.com to offer condolences to the family.
Published in The Daily Times from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020
