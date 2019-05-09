|
|
Margaret Mary McCollum Bellistri
Catonsville - Margaret Mary McCollum Bellistri, 93, passed away on April 25, 2019, at her home in the Charlestown Community in Catonsville, MD, surrounded by family. She lived in Severna Park, MD, for 49 years. She was born in Baltimore, MD, on June 11, 1925, to Charles S. McCollum and Sarah McCollum. She graduated Magna Cum Laude from the College of Notre Dame in 1943 in Chemistry. She worked at City Hospital for the U.S. Public Health Service where she met her husband, Gilbert Bellistri.
Marge is survived by her children Joan Bellistri (Robert Dunleavy) of Annapolis, MD, Joyce Bellistri (Bill Roberts) of Arnold, MD, Joseph Bellistri (Lara) of Bethany Beach, DE, John Bellistri (Patricia) of Boonsboro, MD, Jerry Bellistri (Ginny) of Rehoboth Beach, DE, Jim Bellistri (Jan) of Salisbury, MD, and Jeff Bellistri (Stephanie) of Potomac, MD. She is also survived by fifteen grandchildren, including Michael and Matthew Bellistri from Salisbury, MD and two great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother-in-law, William Bellistri (Kathleen) from Ocean Pines and was preceded in death by her husband, Gilbert C. Bellistri, her two sisters and two brothers.
A memorial mass will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at Our Lady of the Angels in the Charlestown Community, 715 Maiden Choice Lane, Catonsville, MD 21228. Gathering will begin at 10:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Meals on Wheels of Central Maryland, 515 South Haven Street, Baltimore, MD 21224. (https://www.mealsonwheelsmd.org/donate-online/)
Published in The Daily Times on May 9, 2019