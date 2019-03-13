|
Margaret McIntosh
Berlin - Margaret "Elaine" McIntosh, age 87, passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at the Woodlands in Ocean Pines. Born in Cleveland, Ohio, she was the daughter of John Allford and Alice Lewis. Elaine was preceded in death by her husband Edwin James McIntosh, son Robert McIntosh, daughter Lynne Spenia, grandson Duncan McIntosh and two sisters. She is survived by her sons: Thomas McIntosh (Mickie), James McIntosh (JoAnne), and daughters: Bethann McIntosh-King (Johnpaul), Amy McElrath (Lee), daughter-in-law Sabra McIntosh, son-in-law John Spenia, six of seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and a host of friends.
Affectionately known as Lainie, Mom, Momma, and Grammy--Elaine was a devoted mother, simple, full of love, and happiest being at home. She lived in nine different states during her life and moved her "brood" of six children across and around the country multiple times. A dedicated nurse and a woman of great faith, she also enjoyed her years as a girl scout leader, and loved the many hours of service she provided as a volunteer in the emergency room and surgical waiting area at AGH. Always willing and ready to join in a bridge game or play Yahtzee, she also enjoyed listening to music especially Kenny Rogers and The Gaithers. She was happiest when sharing a cup of tea or a glass of white zinfandel with family and friends. Famous for her coleslaw and broccoli cauliflower salad, her ability to steam bushels of blue crabs at every family reunion was perhaps her greatest claim to fame since she refused to ever eat one herself! She spent many hours creating special scrapbooks for her family, and kept Hallmark in business by buying and mailing countless cards to family members and friends. Being on time was very important to Elaine and God help anyone who was late to dinner or made her wait. We shared so many laughs and smiles and loving times together. These are some of our most treasured memories.
Services will be private for family at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin. Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at www.burbagefuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers family would like donations made in her memory to Atlantic Hospital Auxiliary at www.atlanticgeneral.org or to the Berlin Public Library (http://www.worcesterlibrary.org/index.php/worclibrary/page/make-a-donation).
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 13, 2019