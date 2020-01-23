|
Margaret Odell Jarrett
Salisbury - Margaret Odell Jarrett went home to be with her Lord on January 17, 2020 at the Wicomico Nursing Home. She was the daughter of the late Atlas and Ruth Clary.
A long time resident of Bivalve, "Miss Odell" taught Sunday School for many years while serving on numerous church boards and committees. She was a member of the Ladiies Auxiliary and a regular volunteer at most community events. She was a great cook and seamstress who enjoyed helping others. Traveling after retirement with her late husband, James Jarrett Sr., they settled in Florida staying active. They were married sixty years, once widowed she lived with her daughter in Maryland.
She is survived by a brother, Walter Clary (Lou), children Barbara Bohler, James Jarrett Jr. (Madeline), Diann Graham, nine grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, nine great-great-grandchildren, several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 1 PM at the West Side Community Center in Bivalve.
Arrangements in the care of Holloway Funeral Home
Published in The Daily Times from Jan. 23 to Jan. 25, 2020