Margaret Rice Beauchamp
Margaret Rice Beauchamp

Salisbury - Margaret Rice Beauchamp, 86, of Salisbury passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020 at her home. Born March 10, 1934 in Dayton, Ohio she was the daughter of the late Henry W. Rice and Gertrude Prince Rice.

Margaret had an amazing work ethic. She worked at a variety of restaurants including English's, Acorn Drive-In, Port of Call, and ultimately owning Little Acorn on Isabella Street. She never knew a stranger and would give you the shirt off her back. She also worked as a pest control technician for her son David, at Rice's Pest Control. She was an animal lover and was a loving mother and grandmother.

She is survived by three children, Tommy Beauchamp, Terri Householder (Perry), and Gene Beauchamp (Sherry); daughter-in-law, Dorene Rice; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, brother Donald Rice; many nieces and nephews, and a special caregiver, Dora Ellis. She was preceded in death by a son, David L. Rice; grandson, Scott Rice; and brothers, Allen Rice and Albert Rice.

A funeral service will be held Thursday at 1pm at Bounds Funeral Home on East Main Street in Salisbury. Rev Joel Beiler will officiate. Interment will be held in Hebron Cemetery. Friends may visit Wednesday evening from 6pm-8pm and Thursday 12pm-1pm at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in memory of Margaret to Coastal Hospice, PO Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802.

Visit www.boundsfuneralhome.com to share stories and memories with the family.






Published in The Daily Times from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
