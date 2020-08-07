Margaret Stininger
Salisbury - Margaret Steininger, 95, of Salisbury passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. Born on July 7, 1925 in Malone, NY she was the daughter of the late Henry and Ethel Clark.
She enjoyed gardening, bird watching and most of all cooking for her family. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
Margaret is survived by daughters, Susan Thompson, Linda Steininger, Judy Randall, Rose Cook, Betty Steininger; son, George Steininger; nine grandchildren; six great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Steininger, one sister, four brothers and three son in laws.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, August 10, 2020 at 1 pm at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury. A visitation will be held on Sunday evening from 6-8 pm at the funeral home.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, 501 Snow Hill Rd., Salisbury, MD 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com
