Margaret "Peggy" Truitt White
Salisbury - Margaret "Peggy" Truitt White, 95, of Salisbury passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at her home. Born April 20, 1925 in Salisbury she was the daughter of the late Clyde and Grace Perry Truitt.
Peggy graduated from Wicomico High School and went on to work for C&P Telephone and Dannemans Fabric Store. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who enjoyed making delicious meals for her family. She was an excellent seamstress, enjoyed watching birds, and gardening.
She is survived by her daughter, Penney Rae Hill and her husband Jerry of Salisbury; two grandsons, Mike Berggren and his wife Michelle of Marydel, MD and Matt Berggren of Salisbury; five great-granddaughters, Makayla, Mattilynn, Mackenzie, and Margaret Berggren, and Danielle Lemon; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years Jackson "Jack" Purnell White in 2017 and three sisters, Mary Rosa Lee Wootten, Grace Truitt Mihalik, and Martha Rae Simpson.
A private family graveside service will be held in White Family Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in memory of Peggy to Coastal Hospice, PO Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802.
Published in The Daily Times from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020