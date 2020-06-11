Margaret "Dianne" (Carroll) Wagner
Margaret "Dianne" (Carroll) Wagner passed away suddenly on May 28, 2020. She was born on January 2, 1939 in Denton, MD to the late Mr. & Mrs. W. Lester Carroll.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her loving husband of 55 years, Russell H. Wagner, Sr.; siblings, W. "Lester" Carroll, Jr., Donna Harrington, Fay Downing, Nancy Tull and her only son, Russell (Rusty) Wagner, Jr.
Dianne is survived by her daughters, Kim M. Ulyate & Elizabeth C. Sciarrotta; sister, Norma Minner Rooks; grandson, Guiliano Russo Sciarrotta; daughter-in-law, Mrs. Russell H. Wagner, Jr.; many beloved nieces, nephews; brothers-in-law,sisters-in-law, special friends and extended family members. https://youtu.be/n0oD7YYt1GM
Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 11 to Jun. 14, 2020.