Margaret "Dianne" (Carroll) Wagner
Margaret "Dianne" (Carroll) Wagner

Margaret "Dianne" (Carroll) Wagner passed away suddenly on May 28, 2020. She was born on January 2, 1939 in Denton, MD to the late Mr. & Mrs. W. Lester Carroll.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her loving husband of 55 years, Russell H. Wagner, Sr.; siblings, W. "Lester" Carroll, Jr., Donna Harrington, Fay Downing, Nancy Tull and her only son, Russell (Rusty) Wagner, Jr.

Dianne is survived by her daughters, Kim M. Ulyate & Elizabeth C. Sciarrotta; sister, Norma Minner Rooks; grandson, Guiliano Russo Sciarrotta; daughter-in-law, Mrs. Russell H. Wagner, Jr.; many beloved nieces, nephews; brothers-in-law,sisters-in-law, special friends and extended family members. https://youtu.be/n0oD7YYt1GM




Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 11 to Jun. 14, 2020.
