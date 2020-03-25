|
|
Margie B. Dickerson
Princess Anne - Margie Johnson Dickerson (85) departed this life on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at her home after a long illness Born June 3, 1934, to the late Thomas and Mazie Curis Johnson, she was the youngest of nine children.
She was preceded in death by her parents, daughter, Karen LaRae Dickerson, siblings: Elsie Taylor (Thomas), Thomas Johnson (Helen), George Johnson (Lizzie Mae), Emma James (Samuel), Hilton Johnson (Pauline), and sister-in-law, Viola Cotton.
She was a life long member of Mt. Hope A.M.E Zion Chruch service as a Sunday School Teacher, choir member, Missionary, deaconess, and class leader. she worked as a teacher for 39 years in Somerset County retiring in 1995.
She also leaves to cherish her memories, her husband of 59 years Fenwick Dickerson, a sister-in-law, Lula Mae Fountain, and brother-in-law Emmitt Cotton, Sr., and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends. A viewing will be held Friday, March 27, 2020, from 2 pm to 7 pm, at Mt. Hope A.M.E. Zion Church. follow by a private service. To offer condolences a visit www.benniesmithfuneralhome.
Published in The Daily Times from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020