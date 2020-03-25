Services
Bennie Smith Funeral Homes - Salisbury
917 West Isabella Street
Salisbury, MD 21801
(410) 546-0626
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 27, 2020
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mt. Hope A.M.E. Zion Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Margie Dickerson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margie B. Dickerson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margie B. Dickerson Obituary
Margie B. Dickerson

Princess Anne - Margie Johnson Dickerson (85) departed this life on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at her home after a long illness Born June 3, 1934, to the late Thomas and Mazie Curis Johnson, she was the youngest of nine children.

She was preceded in death by her parents, daughter, Karen LaRae Dickerson, siblings: Elsie Taylor (Thomas), Thomas Johnson (Helen), George Johnson (Lizzie Mae), Emma James (Samuel), Hilton Johnson (Pauline), and sister-in-law, Viola Cotton.

She was a life long member of Mt. Hope A.M.E Zion Chruch service as a Sunday School Teacher, choir member, Missionary, deaconess, and class leader. she worked as a teacher for 39 years in Somerset County retiring in 1995.

She also leaves to cherish her memories, her husband of 59 years Fenwick Dickerson, a sister-in-law, Lula Mae Fountain, and brother-in-law Emmitt Cotton, Sr., and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends. A viewing will be held Friday, March 27, 2020, from 2 pm to 7 pm, at Mt. Hope A.M.E. Zion Church. follow by a private service. To offer condolences a visit www.benniesmithfuneralhome.
Published in The Daily Times from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -