Margie Silverthorn Aydelotte
Pocomoke City - Margie Silverthorn Aydelotte, 77, unexpectedly departed her loved ones on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at her Pocomoke City home. Born on April 17, 1942 in New Church, VA, she was the daughter of the late Earl Thomas Silverthorn and Carrie Kelley Silverthorn.
Margie fought the battles of her health issues for the last several years. Defying her doctors, she always showed that God, and her will to live, were in control because she bounced back so many times against the odds.
Margie graduated from Atlantic High School in 1960 and started her long career in bookkeeping and title work. Starting at Miller Massey Ford, she took a break to raise her three sons, and then returned to work at Somers & Kirby Chrysler, Sears, and Peninsula Bank, until finally retiring from Midway Chevrolet. Even after retirement, she worked alongside her husband in his lawn care business. Mom clearly loved her family and loved to brag on "her boys." She loved Christmas, remaining a "kid at heart" and found joy in giving those special gifts. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Pocomoke but also loved her other church family at Sign Post United Methodist Church. She always worried about her family, regardless if out of town or across the street, she waited for that phone call. She cherished so many friends, classmates, and her church families. She loved receiving phone calls, visits, cards or a meal from her friends. Two childhood friends with whom she cherished spending time with and held a special place in her heart, were Sue Bundick and Barbara Bunting.
She will always be remembered as a caring and supportive wife, mother and friend, who always seemed to know the right answers on how to fix even the biggest problems. She has left a void in our hearts that will never be filled, but each day we will reflect on how blessed we were to have her.
She is survived by her husband David Aydelotte, whom she married on August 12, 1961; three sons, Todd and his wife Beatrice, of Selbyville, DE, Brent and his special friend Carrie of New Church, VA, and Drew and his wife Heather of Magnolia, DE; one granddaughter, Sophie Aydelotte; three step grandchildren, Cole Smith, Ally Lebendig, and Mary Lynn Donaway along with a special "daughter-in-law", Sherry Clark, that cared deeply for her and was found nightly at her bedside, helping in every way during her illnesses, treating like her own mother and making sure she was cared for completely. She also had a number of cousins that she spent many days and nights with, during her childhood, that were more like brothers and sisters.
A funeral service, officiated by Pastors Paul Elligson and Wayne Ayer, will be held on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at 2:00 PM in the First Baptist Church in Pocomoke City. Family and friends will gather for visitations on Saturday from 6 - 8 PM at the Holloway Funeral Home in Pocomoke City and one hour before the service in the church on Sunday. Interment will follow the funeral service in the First Baptist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to First Baptist Church, 204 Fourth Street, Pocomoke City, MD 21851 or to Sign Post United Methodist Church, c/o Judy Elliott, 35028 Sign Post Road, New Church, VA 23415
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 107 Vine Street, Pocomoke City, MD 21851. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.hollowayfh.com.
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 26, 2019