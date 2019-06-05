|
|
Marguerite Hayman Ensor
Snow Hill - Marguerite, 69, of Snow Hill, Maryland, passed on June 2, 2019. She was born on May 28, 1950 to her late parents, James & Sarah Hayman. She was the wife of the late Wayne Ensor and sister of 2 brothers, Charles Hayman and Mitch Hayman.
Marguerite graduated from Salisbury University in 1974. Following her education, she served 30+ years with PRMC as a Respiratory Therapist. Outside of her profession, she was an avid embroiderer and held her Amateur Radio Technician License, going by the call sign KB3SDA.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, a grandson, and a granddaughter.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 10AM at Holloway Funeral Home, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Eagle Church, 104 S. Washington Street, Snow Hill, MD 21863.
Published in The Daily Times on June 5, 2019