Salisbury - Maria (Nina) Avelina Fernandez Yebra Estrabiz Perez de Carey, 86, of Siloam peacefully went home to Jesus at Peninsula Regional Medical Center with her family by her side. She was born the only child of Adolfo Fernandez Estrabiz and Ines Yebra Perez on August 25, 1933 in Madrid, Spain. She was a survivor of the Franco dictatorship regime.

She married her now deceased husband Norris P Carey Sr. on the Rock of Gibraltar on July 8th, 1960. She considered her American citizenship one of her greatest achievements yet she had great nostalgia for her home country, Spain.

Her accomplishments were vast, she spoke fluent Spanish, English, French, German and some Italian. She received her Associates in arts degree in secretarial studies in 1987 from Wor-Wic Tech Community College.

She held many positions from telephone operator in Madrid (meeting Ernest Hemingway and Ava Gardner), Bell Atlantic, Peninsula General Hospital, Holly Center, secretarial work for Crippled Children's Program and Fruitland City Town Hall.

Her entrepreneurial spirit led to success in ceramics, Nina's Dog Grooming, and American Carpet Warehouse. She was a proficient seamstress and loved to crochet, knit and write (calligraphy). She is preceded in death by her husband Norris P Carey Sr. and survived by her stepdaughter Patricia Mercuro and her husband Pete Mercuro (Florida), her son Norris Paul Carey Jr, (Salisbury) daughter Maria Luisa Carey and partner Maria Adkins (Eden), grandson Norris P Carey, III, (Salisbury), daughter-in-law Michelle Taylor (PA) and granddaughter Taylor Moore (Frostburg) and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She enjoyed a special relationship with her niece and nephew Dolores and Gerald Outten, thank you for your perpetual love and support.

As Nina predicted, "Bubba" her tenacious beagle survived her as well as her sweet cat "Little girl," who was, in her words, "such great company."

Donations may be made in her name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital address ALSAC/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

A celebration of life will be at a future date.

Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.shortfh.com.




Published in The Daily Times from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
