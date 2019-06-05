Services
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Alban's Episcopal Church
Salisbury, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maria Grover
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maria Grover

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Maria Grover Obituary
Maria Grover

Salisbury - Maria Grover died Friday, May 24, 2019, at Peninsula Regional Medical Center. Born in Mexico, she was the daughter of Rosa Grover and sister of Jose Grover, both deceased. She is survived by her sister, Frances Deutsch of League City, TX and nephew, Zachary Deutsch of Dallas, TX as well as her partner of 35 years, Nancy Linck.

A quadriplegic since 1982, she exemplified the spirit of courage, creativity and kindness in a very complex world.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at St. Alban's Episcopal Church in Salisbury at 1:00 PM. Interment will be at St. Alban's columbarium.
Published in The Daily Times on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.