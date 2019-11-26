|
Maria Rose Raffaele
Salisbury - Maria Rose Raffaele, 87, of Salisbury, MD passed away surrounded by family on November 26, 2019 at the Mackey & Pam Stansell House of Coastal Hospice. She was born on May 7, 1932 in Brooklyn (Coney Island), NY to her late parents, Natale and Louise Esposito. She was the wife of 61 years of the late Dominick Raymond Raffaele.
Maria was a bank manager with Independence Savings Bank in Brooklyn, NY and retired after 20+ years. In addition to her professional career, she was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Maria retired to Salisbury and loved spending her retirement years babysitting her grandchildren, enjoying time with family and especially hosting holidays. In her free time, she enjoyed knitting, bingo, reading, and playing the slot machines.
Maria is survived by her children, Bridget (Vinny) Bellia, John (Patricia) Raffaele, and Louise (John) Frontera; her grandchildren, Joe, Tania (Chris), Lauren (Rob), Dominick, Maria, Dina, Samantha, Amanda (Kyle), and Chelsea (Walker); great-grandchildren, Michael, Sara, Ryan, Caden, Brylee, Bella, Giulio, Adriana, Mia, Alexia, and Kyler; and sister, Felicia Davino. In addition to her husband and parents, she is preceded in death by her granddaughter, Vanessa, and her brother-in-law, Tony Davino.
A Visitation will be held on Friday, November 29, 2019 from 6PM-8PM at Holloway Funeral Home, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. A Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 11:00AM at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 535 Riverside Drive, Salisbury, MD 21801. Interment will take place immediately following at Wicomico Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to a charitable organization of choice.
Published in The Daily Times from Nov. 26 to Nov. 29, 2019