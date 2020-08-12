Marian Elizabeth Price
Greenwood - Marian Elizabeth Price of Greenwood, Delaware and previously of Salisbury, Md passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020 at her home in Greenwood. She was 89 years old.
She was born on July 14, 1931 in Princess Anne, Maryland, the daughter of the late Maurice Ward and Minnie Ingersoll Ward.
She was married on July 14, 1949 to Millard E. Price Jr in Princess Anne, Md. He preceded her in death on January 8, 1968 while serving on active duty in the U.S. Marine Corps in the Republic of Vietnam.
She enjoyed cooking, gardening and spending time with her family, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She is survived by a daughter, Julie DeLorenzo of Greenwood; two sons, William Price and his wife, Marion, of Midlothian, Virginia, and Millard Price III of Greenwood; a sister, Lorraine Meredith of Westover, Md; three grandchildren, Regina, Nathan and Quentin; two step-grandchildren, Rebecca and Tracy; and six great-grandchildren, Preston, Jade, Melena, Logan, Alexa and Natalia.
In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by her brother Maurice Ward, Jr. and three sisters, Katherine Washburn, Virginia Ward, and Mabel Ward.
Services will be private. She will be interred next to her husband at Beechwood Memorial Cemetery in Princess Anne, Md.
She loved animals and it broke her heart to see TV ads of neglected and abused animals. She would be honored if anyone gave to their local animal shelter or SPCA.
