Marian Elizabeth Sullivan
Delmar - Marian Elizabeth "Betty" Sullivan, 68, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Delmar Manor Assisted Living.
She was born June 30, 1950 in Crisfield, a daughter of the late Luther Clinton Tyler and Annie Ruth (Tootle) Tyler, and she spent her youth growing up in Savannah, Georgia. She retired in 2007 from Perdue as a product coordinator after 30 years of service.
She is survived by her husband, John G. Sullivan, Sr., who she married June 24, 1976; sisters, Brenda R. Coffman and husband, Jimmy of Rockledge, Florida and Deanna Klovensky and husband, David of Melbourne, Florida; brothers, Earl Tyler and wife, Heather of Richmond, Virginia and Stephen Tyler and wife, Carol of Raleigh, North Carolina; and stepsons, John G. Sullivan, Jr. and wife, Vivian of Ellicott City, Maryland and Daniel M. Sullivan and wife, Geri of Westminster, Maryland.
Services will be private at the request of the family.
Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802 or to the , 909 Progress Circle, Salisbury, MD 21804.
Published in The Daily Times on June 15, 2019