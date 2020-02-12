|
|
Marian Louise (Nichols) Parker
SALISBURY - Marian Louise (Nichols) Parker, 81, peacefully departed this earthly life, Sunday, February 9, 2020, at Sterling Care Harbor Point in Salisbury, Maryland.
Born in Quantico, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Leroy H. Nichols, Sr. and Louise (Fields) Nichols Edmundson. Her late husband, Jesse Lee Parker, preceded her in death.
Marian was a 1956 graduate of the former Salisbury Colored High School. Upon graduation, she matriculated at the former Bowie State Teachers College, now Bowie State University. She was a 1960 graduate, receiving a bachelor's degree in Elementary Education. She taught in Grasonville, Maryland, and later at Fruitland Primary School in Fruitland, Maryland. After many years, she retired from North Salisbury Elementary School in 1994.
She was a lifelong active member of St. Paul AME Zion Church in Salisbury, Maryland, where she served as the former church treasurer.
Marian was a working member of the Lower Shore Bowie Alumni Association, and the Wicomico Retired Teachers Association, where she active until her death. She was also in charge of the Jesse Lee Parker Scholarship Fund at St. Paul AME Zion Church.
She was a quiet, loving and kindhearted person who did lots of good works without the need for recognition or praise.
Besides her parents and husband, her daughter, Melissa Parker, preceded her in death.
She leaves to cherish loving memories a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 15, 2020, at St. Paul AME Zion Church, 410 Delaware Avenue, Salisbury, Maryland. Friends may view Friday, February 14, 2020, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Jolley Memorial Chapel, P. A. is Salisbury, Maryland, and on Saturday at the church one hour prior to the service.
Interment will be at Springhill Memory Gardens, in Hebron, MD.
Funeral services are entrusted to Jolley Memorial Chapel of Salisbury, MD.
Visit www.jolleymemorialchapelmd.com
Published in The Daily Times from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020