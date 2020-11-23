1/1
Marianne Hoover Chapin
Marianne Hoover Chapin

SALISBURY - Marianne Hoover Chapin, 74, passed away on November 21st, 2020 after a long struggle with ovarian cancer. Born on July 29th, 1946 in Plymouth, Indiana, she was the daughter of the late Floyd Hoover and the late Violet Hoover.

After spending her early years in Indiana, she was for several years a professed religious in Indiana and then Minnesota. Returning to Indiana, Marianne earned her master's degree in mathematics from Notre Dame. There she met and married her husband Edward William Chapin, Jr. They returned to her husband's native Maryland shortly thereafter, living in Princess Anne, then Hebron, and later Salisbury.

An early computer enthusiast, Marianne worked at UMES during the introduction of computing into the research and grants office and introduced computer classes to elementary school students in the early eighties. For many years she taught math and computing courses in schools in the Salisbury area, including St Francis De Sales and Parkside.

Marianne also provided leadership for the founding of the lay Carmelite community in Salisbury (and later in Ocean Pines). For many years she was a member of the St Francis de Sales choir.

She is survived by her husband, Edward William Chapin, Jr., her brother John Hoover and his family, and also her children Abigail, Jonathan, and Benjamin.

A service will be held Friday, November 27th, at 11:00AM St. Francis de Sales Church, 535 Riverside Dr, Salisbury, MD 21801.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in her memory to the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance.






Published in The Daily Times from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
