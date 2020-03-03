|
Marie I Jenkins
Salisbury - Marie Ida Jenkins, daughter of the late Alexander & Cleona Watson was born on October 17, 1953, and departed this life on March 1, 2020, peacefully at her home in the loving hands of her daughter.
Marie received her education from Somerset County Public School System. She graduated from Washington High School in 1972. She went on to earn her Bachelors of Science from the University of Maryland Eastern Shore.
Marie proudly served in the Army Reserve, 63rd MP Unit, Seaford DE and 400th MP Unit, Fort Meade, Maryland. Prior to her retiring from the Army Reserves, she completed her active duty tour for Iraq Freedom Tour. Marie retired from the Army Reserves with 24 years of service as a Staff Sargent. She also retired from Perdue Farms in Salisbury MD after 27 years in 2006. Marie was currently employed as a correctional officer with the Wicomico County Detention Center where she was affectionately named "Momma J" or "Momma Jenkins."
Marie attended the Lord Jesus Christ of Apostolic Faith in Pocomoke City MD. She was also a member of The American Legion #64 in Salisbury MD.
Marie leaves behind the apple of her eye, her daughter, Mary Jenkins of Laurel, Maryland. She is also survived by her great aunt, aunts, uncles, cousins and a host of friends, classmates, and colleagues.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Alexander and Cleona Watson.
A viewing will be held on Friday, March 6th from 6 pm- 8 pm at the Bennie Smith Life Center at 901 Isabella St. Salisbury MD. A viewing will be held Saturday, March 7th from 11 am - 12 pm at Mils Memorial Baptist Temple The service to immediately follow. Intermittent will be at Spring Hill Memorial Garden in Hebron MD.
Published in The Daily Times from Mar. 3 to Mar. 5, 2020