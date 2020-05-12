Services
Marie Juliette Milien


1956 - 2020
Marie Juliette Milien Obituary
Marie Juliette Milien

Salisbury - Marie Juliette Milien, 63, of Salisbury, passed away on May 7, 2020. Born on November 22, 1956 in Haiti, she was the daughter of the late Emile Milien and Christiane Remy. Survived by son Leolex Jean of Boston, MA. "My mom Marie Juliette Milien was a good mother to me. I really lost her; it is really hard without a mother, and I hope that those who have a mother stay connected with them. I will always miss my mom. I love you, mom." She came to the United States in 2011 and she was a hard worker until her passing. Private interment will take place at Wicomico Memorial Park.
Published in The Daily Times from May 12 to May 13, 2020
