Millsboro - Marie Menta Smith, 91, of Millsboro, Delaware, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Sunday, May 10, 2020. She passed away following a brief illness at Beebe Hospital, in Lewes, Delaware. She was lovingly surrounded by all of her family via Zoom Video Chat.
Marie was born in Poultney, Vermont, and lived most of her childhood in Binghamton, New York. As a young adult, she lived in Palm Beach, Florida, and worked at her brother's restaurant with her beloved sister Betty. She later moved to Seagirt, New Jersey. It was there she met her beloved husband of over 40 years, Raymond D. Smith Jr, who preceded her in death, Jan. 29, 1998. She was also preceded in death by her siblings, sisters Angelica Marie, Helen, Betty, and brothers Steve, Frank, John, and Pete. Her cherished daughter Terri Donges recently lost her hard-fought battle with cancer this past December.
Marie leaves behind her son, Raymond D. Smith IV, his wife, Susan, Son-in-law Richard Donges, grandchildren, RD, (Kim) Devin, (Shania) Lauren and Hunter Smith, Chris, Susan and Tim Donges, great-grandchildren, (R.D.) Bella and Landon, (Devin) Roman. Due to the Corona Virus, a private Memorial will be held.
Published in The Daily Times from May 14 to May 15, 2020