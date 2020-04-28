Services
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Shaffer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie S. Shaffer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marie S. Shaffer Obituary
Marie S. Shaffer

Salisbury - Marie Soderlund Shaffer, 104, formerly of Salisbury, died peacefully in her sleep on April 26, 2020 at the home of her daughter and family in Rockville MD.

Born in Clearfield PA, she was the daughter of Victor August Soderlund and Emma Ogren Soderlund. Her two brothers, Carl and Edward preceded her in death.

Marie worked for several years in a law office before marrying Thomas J. Shaffer in 1939. Tom Shaffer was a U.S. Postal Inspector in the Washington DC Division. During his 35 year career, they lived in multiple locations before settling in Salisbury in 1954 to raise a family. They were married for 55 years before his death in 1994.

She was a member of Rockawalkin United Methodist Church where she taught an adult Sunday school class and was active in the United Methodist Women.

Marie is survived by three sons: Dr. Edward T. Shaffer (Salisbury MD), Dr. Daniel L. Shaffer (Bozeman MT) and Dr. David N. Shaffer (Portland OR), and one daughter, Janice S. Wright (Rockville MD), six grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren.

She will be laid to rest in a private service at Rockawalkin Church Cemetery, Hebron MD.

Memorial donations may be sent to Rockawalkin United Methodist Church, 6777 Rockawalkin Rd, Hebron MD 21830 or Montgomery Hospice, 1355 Piccard Dr. Suite 100. Rockville MD 20850.
Published in The Daily Times from Apr. 28 to May 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Holloway Funeral Home
Download Now