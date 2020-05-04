Services
Hinman Funeral Home
11673 Somerset Ave
Princess Anne, MD 21853
(410) 651-0990
Marilee Walters Obituary
Marilee Walters

Salisbury - Marilee Adams Walters, 71, of here passed away on March 24, 2020 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center.

Born in Crisfield, MD on November 19, 1948, she was the daughter of the late Julius C. and Ruby (Johnson) Adams. Marilee had worked as a waitress. She loved to play darts and bingo at the Redmen's Lodge in Fruitland.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Ray Adams, and the love of her life, Carl Berkenmeyer.

She is survived by her sisters, Judy Vaughn and Jackie Townsend, nieces and nephews, Bobby, Jimmy, Mary, Heather and Jessica, nine great nieces and nephews, one aunt, Marie Johnson and many special cousins. Her surviving family in Indiana include step-children Rusty, Tom, and Tonya Berkenmeyer, and Cindy Wooters, stepgrandchildren, Jay, Zachary, Dakota, Rayna, Tiffany, Taylor, Gunner, Dustin, and Justin as well as several step great grandchildren, brother and sister in laws, Shirley and Bill Knaset and James and Betty Wenning, and special friend, Billy Buchholz.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Hinman Funeral Home, P.A. of Princess Anne, MD To express condolences to the family, visit www.hinmanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times from May 4 to May 5, 2020
