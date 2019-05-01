Marilyn Culver



Salisbury - Marilyn Carol Culver, 80, of Salisbury, passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019. Born on December 12, 1938 in Philadelphia, PA, she was the daughter of Carl and Jessie Rathgeber.



Marilyn is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Donald Culver; two sons, Scott Culver (Patty) of Eden, MD, Eric Culver (Becky) of Salisbury, MD; three grandchildren, Joshua Culver, Megan Culver, and Samantha Culver, USMC; three great-grandchildren, Gabi Culver, Jacob Culver, and Bailey Mae Elrod.



Marilyn is preceded by father, Carl Rathgeber Sr., mother, Jessie Rathgeber; brother, Carl Rathgeber Jr.



A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 3:00 pm, at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury. A Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. The service will be officiated by Rev. James DeVaughn.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Marilyn's honor to Coastal Hospice, PO Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802.



Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.hollowayfh.com. Published in The Daily Times on May 1, 2019